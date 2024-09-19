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Risk translation of percentage risk - script for MetaTrader 5
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A simple script to translate the monetary figure of a risk percentage (1% to 10%). The risk is calculated based on the account balance.
It is a useful tool for manual traders as now you can quickly see what 1% risk means for the stop loss, or what X% reward should mean for the take profit.
The figures will always update based on the current account balance, and you no longer have to base a stop loss or take profit on an arbitrary amount of money or points.
The script will exit automatically after giving you enough time to see the information, and the chart will no longer be hidden after the script terminates.
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