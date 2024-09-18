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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trendline Alert V1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Market Watch Panel Utility
A real-time monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays key financial data, allows quick symbol switching, and customizable symbol lists. Save and reload symbols, reset lists, and customize text and panel colors for a personalized trading experience.Balance_Reset
This library simulates prop trading firm scenarios by resetting the account balance based on configurable profit and loss thresholds during backtesting, and logs reset results for analysis.
Risk translation of percentage risk
Translate risk percentages to the monetary figure based on the account balanceChartObjectsCopyPaste
Copy and paste selected graphical objects between charts via Windows clipboard as text. Use Ctrl+Q on a source chart, then Ctrl+J on a target chart.