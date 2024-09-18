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Indicators

Trendline Alert V1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Paul Conrad Carlson
Paul Conrad Carlson

Paul Conrad Carlson

4.2 (9)
20 products 5 codes 2 topics 7 comments
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TL ALERT.mq5 (7.82 KB) view
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This indicator alerts on MANUALLY drawn trendline - 

MUST HAVE both lower and upper trend line drawn

Alerts when price closes above upper trendline

Alerts when price closes below lower trendline.

Full Alerts - email push ECT


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