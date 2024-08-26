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Abiroid Switch Templates Script - script for MetaTrader 4
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Features:
- Switch sequentially between multiple Templates (as many as you want)
- Switch template in current chart OR for all charts
Video Tutorial:
How to Use:
Open mq4 file in Metaeditor.
Change the template names with any you like. Template names should be comma separated.
Change 1.tpl and 2.tpl and 3.tpl to your template names. There can be spaces between comma and names for easier reading. Template names can also contain spaces. There should be at least 2 templates for switching to happen.
Just make sure these template files exist in your Data Folder/templates folder. Follow above Script installation for more help.
Right click the script in your navigator and Set Hotkey. Choose any keys you need. Now you can use this shortcut to keep switching templates.
How It Works:
It uses Global Variables to remember which Template was specific to which Chart ID.
Select all and Delete:
Error Codes:
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