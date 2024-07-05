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Risk reward box - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This Indicator creates automatically a Risk/Reward Box on you all opened chart base on High, Low price with the old candles. Converted from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/31048
You can use it easily to drag and change size and price to your desire wanted.
Indicator displays the value of defined stop loss and or take profit in the deposit currency. Note: It calculates an estimated value based on a simple calculation and does not take into account brokerage commissions.ZigZag auto Fibo
This indicator is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator.
main point is changing of MA curve to horizontal line and DPO curve shall represent to distance from close price to zero level or MA curveRaymond Cloudy Day For EA
Raymond Cloudy Day For EA, a revolutionary trading tool created by Raymond and expertly developed for the MT5 platform. This innovative indicator integrates a cutting-edge calculation method with advanced algorithms, surpassing traditional Pivot Points to enhance trading strategies with unparalleled precision.