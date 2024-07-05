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Indicators

Risk reward box - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Livio Alves
Livio Alves

Livio Alves

5 codes 11 comments
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19021
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RiskReward.png (18.11 KB)
riskrewardbox.mq5 (14.65 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This Indicator creates automatically a Risk/Reward Box on you all opened chart base on High, Low price with the old candles. Converted from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/31048

You can use it easily to drag and change size and price to your desire wanted.


Risk reward


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