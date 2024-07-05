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Indicators

ZigZag auto Fibo - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Livio Alves
Livio Alves

Livio Alves

5 codes 11 comments
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ZigZagAutoFibo.png (21.75 KB)
FiboZigZag.mq5 (9.03 KB) view
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This indicator is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator. I converted from this Metatrader 4 code https://www.mql5.com/en/code/18078

Indicator Zigzag auto fibo


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