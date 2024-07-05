Linear Regression Value indicator with an option that allows it to be applied to another indicator

Indicator displays the value of defined stop loss and or take profit in the deposit currency. Note: It calculates an estimated value based on a simple calculation and does not take into account brokerage commissions.

This Indicator creates automatically a Risk/Reward Box on you all opened chart base on High, Low price with the old candles. You can use it easily to drag and change size and price to your desire wanted.