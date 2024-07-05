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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZigZag auto Fibo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator. I converted from this Metatrader 4 code https://www.mql5.com/en/code/18078
CCI beginner tutorial by William210
Beginner tutorial on CCI to learn to code in MQL5Linear Regression Value (apply to)
Linear Regression Value indicator with an option that allows it to be applied to another indicator
SL-TP Values
Indicator displays the value of defined stop loss and or take profit in the deposit currency. Note: It calculates an estimated value based on a simple calculation and does not take into account brokerage commissions.Risk reward box
This Indicator creates automatically a Risk/Reward Box on you all opened chart base on High, Low price with the old candles. You can use it easily to drag and change size and price to your desire wanted.