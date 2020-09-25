Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Automatic Risk Reward box create - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 54616
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This Indicator creates automatically a Risk/Reward Box on you all opened chart base on High, Low price with the old candles.
You can use it easily to drag and change size and price to your desire wanted.
v1.1:
1. Objects draw every tick.
2. You can attach ind to several charts and Risk/Reward box on all chart are synced in time and price to have better Analysis on your trade risk/reward
When MaxBand > MA of MaxBnd => SMART-ZONE HIGH When MA of MinBnd > MinBand => SMART-ZONE LOW You can set the bandperiod of Max/MIN Band, and the period and the method of M Aof Max/Min Band With different parameters, the indicator gives us the pivotal areas or the trend areasMA of WPR
Three mooving average of WPR indicator, you can set the indicator period, the mooving average period and the mooving average method.
Are you tired and lost when it comes to creating an attractive market watch list ? You always see pro traders creating an attractive market watch list in which they draw support/resistance and create all possible scenario ? Well we will guide you step by step to create your own attractive market watch list for potential entries.Pro Traders see RISK as Percentage MT4
Most traders keep losing money because they focus on money rather than planning their trades based on Percentage risk.