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SL-TP Values - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator displays the value of defined stop loss and or take profit in the deposit currency. Converted from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19479
Note: It calculates an estimated value based on a simple calculation and does not take into account brokerage commissions.
This indicator is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator.CCI beginner tutorial by William210
Beginner tutorial on CCI to learn to code in MQL5
This Indicator creates automatically a Risk/Reward Box on you all opened chart base on High, Low price with the old candles. You can use it easily to drag and change size and price to your desire wanted.DPO - MA modified
main point is changing of MA curve to horizontal line and DPO curve shall represent to distance from close price to zero level or MA curve