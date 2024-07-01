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Indicators

CCI beginner tutorial by William210 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Hello. I'm looking for the holy grail, or failing that, the alpha, or at worst, money, and if possible, without doing anything.
21 codes 83 topics 801 comments
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My apologies, this code is no longer available and I don't know how to remove/hide it from codebase

  CCI beginner tutorial by William210


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Linear Regression Value indicator with an option that allows it to be applied to another indicator

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Bollinger Bands with controllable outer band smoothing (post smoothing)

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This indicator is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator.

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