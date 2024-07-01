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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI beginner tutorial by William210 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Linear Regression Value (apply to)
Linear Regression Value indicator with an option that allows it to be applied to another indicatorBollinger Bands with post outer band smoothing
Bollinger Bands with controllable outer band smoothing (post smoothing)
ZigZag auto Fibo
This indicator is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator.SL-TP Values
Indicator displays the value of defined stop loss and or take profit in the deposit currency. Note: It calculates an estimated value based on a simple calculation and does not take into account brokerage commissions.