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Bollinger Bands with post outer band smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Another offshoot of the Bollinger Bands. The concept of post smoothing on the outer bands is to smooth the upper and lower band individually after the standard deviation calculation has taken place.
This can provide a very smoothed upper and lower band. The smoothing of the upper band doesn't have to reflect a change on the lower band, and the smoothing on the lower band doesn't have to reflect a change on the upper band, in other words, the upper and lower bands can be smoothed individually.
Bollinger Bands with controllable outer band smoothing (pre smoothing)ATR classic therefore without iATR by William210
This code does not trace the iatr() because the iatr() or this code is a more modern version. This code uses original smoothing, a kind of SMA and not wilder smoothing. The analysis of the two smoothings can suggest opportunities elsewhere
Linear Regression Value indicator with an option that allows it to be applied to another indicatorCCI beginner tutorial by William210
Beginner tutorial on CCI to learn to code in MQL5