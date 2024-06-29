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Indicators

Bollinger Bands with post outer band smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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Another offshoot of the Bollinger Bands. The concept of post smoothing on the outer bands is to smooth the upper and lower band individually after the standard deviation calculation has taken place.

This can provide a very smoothed upper and lower band. The smoothing of the upper band doesn't have to reflect a change on the lower band, and the smoothing on the lower band doesn't have to reflect a change on the upper band, in other words, the upper and lower bands can be smoothed individually.


Bollinger Bands with pre outer band smoothing Bollinger Bands with pre outer band smoothing

Bollinger Bands with controllable outer band smoothing (pre smoothing)

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