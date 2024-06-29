CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ATR classic therefore without iATR by William210 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Hello. I'm looking for the holy grail, or failing that, the alpha, or at worst, money, and if possible, without doing anything.
21 codes 83 topics 801 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
5175
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

My apologies, this code is no longer available and I don't know how to remove/hide it from codebase


ATR classic therefore without iATR by William210


Linear Regression Line (apply to) Linear Regression Line (apply to)

Linear regression line with an option to be applied to another indicators

Linear Regression Line Linear Regression Line

Linear Regression Line

Bollinger Bands with pre outer band smoothing Bollinger Bands with pre outer band smoothing

Bollinger Bands with controllable outer band smoothing (pre smoothing)

Bollinger Bands with post outer band smoothing Bollinger Bands with post outer band smoothing

Bollinger Bands with controllable outer band smoothing (post smoothing)