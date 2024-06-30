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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Linear Regression Value (apply to) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Linear Regression Value indicator itself is suitable to be applied to another indicator(s). Hence here is the version that can do that
PS: for detailed description of the linear regression value check this post : Linear Regression Value
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CCI beginner tutorial by William210
Beginner tutorial on CCI to learn to code in MQL5ZigZag auto Fibo
This indicator is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator.