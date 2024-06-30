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Indicators

Linear Regression Value (apply to) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Linear Regression Value indicator itself is suitable to be applied to another indicator(s). Hence here is the version that can do that

PS: for detailed description of the linear regression value check this post : Linear Regression Value



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