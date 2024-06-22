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Tick RSI Adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Conor McnamaraI started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
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This indicator calculates an Adaptive RSI using tick data and plots it along with fast and slow moving averages in a separate window. It provides options to customize the calculation periods, moving average types, and visual settings.
It was a conversion from an ancient 2008 MT4 indicator made by Rosh at trend laboratory, but at the time, a different RSI indicator was loaded.
This time it will load the default RSI indicator that comes with the installation of MT5.
You can say that it "transforms" the RSI with a slow and fast moving average based on tick calculations.
Here is a comparison with the default RSI that comes with MT5, and the RSI adaptive:
The green plot is the tick price plot, the blue plot is the fast RSI line, the red plot is the slow RSI line.
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