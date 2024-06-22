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Indicators

Tick RSI Adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rosh at TrendLaboratory | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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7642
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
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This indicator calculates an Adaptive RSI using tick data and plots it along with fast and slow moving averages in a separate window. It provides options to customize the calculation periods, moving average types, and visual settings.

It was a conversion from an ancient 2008 MT4 indicator made by Rosh at trend laboratory, but at the time, a different RSI indicator was loaded.

This time it will load the default RSI indicator that comes with the installation of MT5.

You can say that it "transforms" the RSI with a slow and fast moving average based on tick calculations.


Here is a comparison with the default RSI that comes with MT5, and the RSI adaptive:

RSI compare

The green plot is the tick price plot, the blue plot is the fast RSI line, the red plot is the slow RSI line.


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