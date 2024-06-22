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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MovingAverages.mqh Part II - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MovingAverages.mqh Part II
A multi timeframe version is available with colors for orientation, for developers or profitable traders for free.
Offer under conditions.
Other multi timeframe indicators are also available.
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