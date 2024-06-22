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MovingAverages.mqh Part II - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy

Hello. I'm looking for the holy grail, or failing that, the alpha, or at worst, money, and if possible, without doing anything.
21 codes 83 topics 801 comments
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MovingAverages.mqh Part II

A multi timeframe version is available with colors for orientation, for developers or profitable traders for free.

Offer under conditions.

Other multi timeframe indicators are also available.


Moving Averages Part II by William210


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