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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Linear Regression Slope - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator uses the calculating method described in details here : Linear Regression Value . Please check that post for more details
The same function from the above link is used to calculate this slope of the linear regression
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