CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Screenshots with keyboard key press - expert for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
5828
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Screenshot.mq5 (2.38 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

After you attach this to the chart, you can take quick widescreen screenshots by pressing the 's' hotkey on the keyboard.

The date is automatically appended to every screenshot image.


MovingAverages.mqh Part I MovingAverages.mqh Part I

MovingAverages.mqh Part I A multi timeframe version is available with colors for orientation, for developers or profitable traders for free. Offer under conditions. Other multi timeframe indicators are also available.

Beginner Programming: Moving Average Crossover with and without Martingale functionality Beginner Programming: Moving Average Crossover with and without Martingale functionality

Moving averages are useless. In fact, some argue that the best way to lose money for a beginner are MA-Price crossover strategies. But is it possible to make it work?

Easy to use Hedging Class for MQL5 by Peter Mueller Easy to use Hedging Class for MQL5 by Peter Mueller

This EA is a demonstration of how you can implement your own Hedging strategy with the help of the include file.

Root Mean Square Root Mean Square

Root Mean Square