



Input Parameters:

OrderDistancePoints : Determines the distance in points from the current ask price for placing buy orders and from the bid price for placing sell orders.

TPPoints : Specifies the take profit target in points.

Startlotsize : Sets the initial lot size for trades.

Gainperlot : Defines the desired gain per lot size.

The Code is full of comments, I'd recommend checking it out if you want to understand everything.

The following functions are important:

1 SetParameters:

void SetParameters(double TargetProfit, double Startlot, double GainPerLot, double BuyLevel, double SellLevel);

Sets various parameters for the trading strategy including target profit, starting lot size, gain per lot, buy level (price), and sell level (price).

2 TargetProfit:

void TargetProfit(double value);

double TargetProfit();

Setter and getter methods for the target profit parameter. Allows setting and retrieving the target profit value for the trading strategy.

void GainPerLot(double value);

Setter method for specifying the gain per lot. Sets the amount of profit desired for each traded lot.

4 SqueezeDistance:

void SqueezeDistance(double value);

Sets the distance used for squeezing in the trading strategy. Determines how far away from the current price levels pending orders are placed.

5 SetHardSL: void SetHardSL(int points);

Sets the hard stop loss for trades, specified in points. Establishes a fixed level at which a position will automatically be closed to limit potential losses. 6 LongVolume: double LongVolume();

Retrieves the total volume of long positions currently open in the trading strategy. 7 ShortVolume: double ShortVolume();

Retrieves the total volume of short positions currently open in the trading strategy. 8 LongPendingVol: double LongPendingVol();

Retrieves the total volume of pending long orders that have not been executed yet. 9 ShortPendingVol: double ShortPendingVol();

Retrieves the total volume of pending short orders that have not been executed yet. 10 TradeCount: uint TradeCount();

Retrieves the total number of active trades and orders currently managed by the trading strategy. 11 Run: bool Run();

Initiates the execution of the trading strategy. Returns true if the strategy starts successfully. 12 onTick: void onTick();

Function to be called within the OnTick() function of the Expert Advisor (EA). Handles logic and actions based on current market conditions and updates. 13 BuildFromTheInside: void BuildFromTheInside(double Vol, double BuyPrice, double SellPrice);

Initiates the creation of new trading positions ( Vol ) within the specified buy and sell price levels ( BuyPrice , SellPrice ) to capitalize on market movements. 14 Stop: void Stop();

Stops ( m_IsRunning ) the execution of the trading strategy. Ceases further trading actions until restarted. 15 Running: bool Running();

Checks if the trading strategy is currently running ( m_IsRunning ). Returns true if the strategy is actively executing trades. 16 LastLongPrice: double LastLongPrice();

Retrieves the price at which the last long position or order ( m_LastLongTicket ) was initiated. Returns 0 if no such information is available. 17 LastShortPrice: double LastShortPrice();

Retrieves the price at which the last short position or order ( m_LastShortTicket ) was initiated. Returns 0 if no such information is available. 18 AddTicket: bool AddTicket(ulong Ticket);

Adds a trading ticket ( Ticket ) to the batch of orders managed by the trading strategy. Returns true if the ticket is successfully added.





