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Beginner Programming: Moving Average Crossover with and without Martingale functionality - expert for MetaTrader 5
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All of the functions used in the Expert Advisor are found in the ImportantFunctions.mqh include file.
There are 2 Expert Advisors, both using the price crossing the moving average as their entry signal, with a simple difference: one uses Martingale when losses occur, and the other does not.
I don't recommend using any of the EAs with a live account, they are made for demonstration purposes only.
Simple Moving Average EA Inputs:
- MAPeriod: The period of the Moving Average indicator.
- LotSize: The lot size used to enter trades.
- TPPoints: Take profit points.
- SLPoints: Stop loss points.
Moving Average EA with Martingale Inputs:
- MAPeriod: The period of the Moving Average indicator.
- StartingLot: The lot size used to enter the first trade; this value will increase after a loss.
- MaxLot: The maximum lot size. The StartingLot can be increased until this value.
- TPPoints: Take profit points. This will increase after a loss.
- SLPoints: Stop loss points. This will increase after a loss.
- LotMultiplier: The lot size will be multiplied by this value after a loss if it has not reached the MaxLot value yet.
- TPMultiplier: The Take profit and Stop loss will both increase by this amount after a loss, providing a recovery edge not only through position sizing but also because of the bigger TP.
The code contains comments, and I've made a YouTube video explaining everything you need to understand.
Thanks for reading!
It will delete all objects on the chart when the compiled executable is dragged onto the chartTrap News MT5
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MovingAverages.mqh Part I A multi timeframe version is available with colors for orientation, for developers or profitable traders for free. Offer under conditions. Other multi timeframe indicators are also available.Screenshots with keyboard key press
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