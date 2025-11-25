Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
HorizontalTrendLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 1833
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator brings the specified (by colour and style) "Trend Line" objects to horizontal by changing the price coordinate of the second reference point of the trend line (by default this point is located on the right side of the chart).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48745
The script provides a set of functions for creating all standard graphical objects for use in your own developments. The functions presented in the script can be used "as is" or modified to your requirements.Simple_Session_Price_Change
The simplest indicator showing on the current symbol the price change in % since the opening of the trading session.
A simple comment.RSI MA Signal Indicator
A simple signal indicator based on RSI and Moving Average. Draws Buy/Sell arrows when RSI is above/below 50 and Price is above/below MA.