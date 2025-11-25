CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

HorizontalTrendLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ihor Herasko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
1833
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator brings the specified (by colour and style) "Trend Line" objects to horizontal by changing the price coordinate of the second reference point of the trend line (by default this point is located on the right side of the chart).


    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48745

    Script with example functions for creating graphical objects Script with example functions for creating graphical objects

    The script provides a set of functions for creating all standard graphical objects for use in your own developments. The functions presented in the script can be used "as is" or modified to your requirements.

    Simple_Session_Price_Change Simple_Session_Price_Change

    The simplest indicator showing on the current symbol the price change in % since the opening of the trading session.

    Comment Comment

    A simple comment.

    RSI MA Signal Indicator RSI MA Signal Indicator

    A simple signal indicator based on RSI and Moving Average. Draws Buy/Sell arrows when RSI is above/below 50 and Price is above/below MA.