The EA only trades buy positions and does not use Sl and TP.
Settings:
- "---------- General ----------"
- Commentary
- Start trade
- End trade
- Prder is closed
- "---------- Risk and money management ----------"
- Lots
- Limit of open positions for each symbol
- Daily limit for the number of deals for each symbol
Test was performed with standard settings. Account 10 000 dollars and with a leverage of 100. symbol US30.
Translated from German by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/de/code/48137
The indicator implements one of the non-linear smoothing algorithmsRange Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) - One Candle Strategy
A professional visual indicator for the popular "One Candle" Daily Breakout strategy (0.9 SL / 1.25 TP). Automates the vector analysis for Gold (XAUUSD).
combination of many familiar indicators for beginner tradersOpen Trade
This function performs the main logic of opening a trade. It calculates the opening price, take profit levels and stop loss based on the symbol information and parameters provided by the user. Prepare a trade request (MqlTradeRequest) with the necessary information such as symbol, volume, order type, slippage, comment, magic number, etc. Call the OrderSend function to send the trade request and get the result. SetTypeFillingBySymbol function: determines the order fulfilment type (Fill or Cancel, Immediate or Cancel or Return) according to the symbol's fulfilment policy. GetMinTradeLevel function: calculates the minimum trade level based on the freeze level and stop level of the symbol. Adjusts the minimum level to ensure that it is within certain limits and returns the result.