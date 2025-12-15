CodeBaseSections
Indices Tester - expert for MetaTrader 5

The EA only trades buy positions and does not use Sl and TP.


Settings:

  1. "---------- General ----------"
  2. Commentary
  3. Start trade
  4. End trade
  5. Prder is closed
  6. "---------- Risk and money management ----------"
  7. Lots
  8. Limit of open positions for each symbol
  9. Daily limit for the number of deals for each symbol

Test was performed with standard settings. Account 10 000 dollars and with a leverage of 100. symbol US30.

Translated from German by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/de/code/48137

AIS Central Axis AIS Central Axis

The indicator implements one of the non-linear smoothing algorithms

Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) - One Candle Strategy Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) - One Candle Strategy

A professional visual indicator for the popular "One Candle" Daily Breakout strategy (0.9 SL / 1.25 TP). Automates the vector analysis for Gold (XAUUSD).

ATR_Momentum_Colour ATR_Momentum_Colour

combination of many familiar indicators for beginner traders

Open Trade Open Trade

This function performs the main logic of opening a trade. It calculates the opening price, take profit levels and stop loss based on the symbol information and parameters provided by the user. Prepare a trade request (MqlTradeRequest) with the necessary information such as symbol, volume, order type, slippage, comment, magic number, etc. Call the OrderSend function to send the trade request and get the result. SetTypeFillingBySymbol function: determines the order fulfilment type (Fill or Cancel, Immediate or Cancel or Return) according to the symbol's fulfilment policy. GetMinTradeLevel function: calculates the minimum trade level based on the freeze level and stop level of the symbol. Adjusts the minimum level to ensure that it is within certain limits and returns the result.