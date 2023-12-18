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Indicators

Price Density - Market Noise Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Wissam Hussein
Wissam Hussein

Wissam Hussein

4.7 (134)
Greetings! I am Wissam Hussein, a seasoned trader with over 5 years of hands-on experience in developing and optimizing trading indicators and expert advisors.
56 products 1 code 2 topics 13 comments
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The indicator precisely quantifies market noise, helping traders distinguish between periods of high and low volatility

graphically represented on the chart, allowing for easy interpretation and quick decision-making.


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    The final seventh part of the book discusses the advanced capabilities of the MQL5 API, which will be useful when developing programs for MetaTrader 5. These include custom financial symbols, built-in economic calendar events, and general-purpose technologies such as networking, databases, and cryptography.

    MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 6 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 6

    In Part 6 of the "MQL5 Programming for Traders", we will study a key component of the MQL5 language – trading automation. We will start with a description of the fundamental entities, such as financial instrument specifications and trading account settings. These are prerequisites for creating properly operating Expert Advisors.

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