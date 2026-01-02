당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
Price Density - Market Noise Index - MetaTrader 5용 지표
- 6
-
이 지표는 시장 노이즈를 정확하게 정량화하여 트레이더가 변동성이 높은 기간과 낮은 기간을 구분할 수 있도록 도와줍니다.
차트에 그래픽으로 표시되므로 쉽게 해석하고 빠르게 의사결정을 내릴 수 있습니다.
MetaQuotes Ltd에서 영어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/47690
