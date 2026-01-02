Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Price Density - Market Noise Index - indicatore per MetaTrader 5
- Visualizzazioni:
- 4
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
L'indicatore quantifica con precisione il rumore del mercato, aiutando i trader a distinguere tra periodi di alta e bassa volatilità.
Rappresentato graficamente sul grafico, consente una facile interpretazione e un rapido processo decisionale.
Tradotto dall’inglese da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/en/code/47690
Questo script può essere classificato come informativo. Si limita a visualizzare sul grafico le informazioni sulla coppia di trading corrente.ColoreStocastico
Classico indicatore tecnico Stocastico, realizzato sotto forma di grafico a barre colorate
Multisimbolo OnTick.RSA Library for asymmetric encryption in MQL5
Securing data transfer between client and Server could be a big challenge for you as MQL5 programmer. You may have experience in using built in MQL5 encryption systems like AES.AES can securely encrypt your data but on the other hand is not secure when it comes to sending the AES key through insecure channels. You can only rely on asymmetric encryption systems Like RSA in such cases. you keep the private key at your server side and only share the public key with your clients. Even more you can use hybrid RSA_AES approach to archive more performance