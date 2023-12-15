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MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 6 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Part 6. Trading automation
In "Part 6. Trading automation" of the "MQL5 Programming for Traders", we will study a key component of the MQL5 language. We will start with a description of the fundamental entities, such as financial instrument specifications and trading account settings. These are prerequisites for creating properly operating Expert Advisors. Then we will move on to built-in functions and data structures, robot-specific events, as well as key aspects of Expert Advisor operations in the strategy tester. The MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester is a crucial component in the development of trading robots as it allows you to evaluate financial performance and optimize trading strategies.
The tester provides indispensable tools for debugging in various modes, including visual testing using bars or ticks, with modeled or real ticks. It also allows the visual reproduction of the quoting flow of quotes and simple testing without a visual window. We have previously seen how to test indicators in visual mode. But only a limited set of settings is allowed for them. When developing Expert Advisors, we will have access to the full range of tester capabilities.
We will also look at a different representation of market data: Depth of Market and its software interface.
MetaTrader 5 offers the capability to analyze and trade financial instruments (symbols), which form the basis of all subsystems of the terminal. Users can select symbols from the list provided by the broker and monitor them in the Market Watch. With the MQL5 API, you can view and analyze the characteristics of all symbols, adding or removing them from the Market Watch.
In addition to standard symbols provided by brokers, MetaTrader 5 supports the creation of custom symbols, loading their properties and quoting history from arbitrary data sources or calculating them using formulas and MQL5 programs.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/45595
In Part 5 of the book, we'll delve deeper into the APIs associated with algorithmic trading, including financial data analysis and processing, chart visualization, automation, and user interactions.MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 4
In the fourth part of the book, we will focus on mastering built-in functions (MQL5 API) and will gradually delve into specialized subsystems. Any MQL5 program can utilize a plethora of technologies and functionalities. Therefore, it makes sense to begin with the most simple and useful functions that can be utilized in most programs.
The final seventh part of the book discusses the advanced capabilities of the MQL5 API, which will be useful when developing programs for MetaTrader 5. These include custom financial symbols, built-in economic calendar events, and general-purpose technologies such as networking, databases, and cryptography.Price Density - Market Noise Index
A sophisticated tool that accurately measures market noise