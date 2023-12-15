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MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 6 - expert for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes
MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes Ltd is the software development company. One of our products is the MetaTrader 5 trading platform intended for trading in different financial markets.
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132 articles 289 codes 18323 topics 28400 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\MQL5Book\p6\
AllPendingsOrderSend.mq5 (6.82 KB) view
BandOsMA.mq5 (12.61 KB) view
BandOsMApro.mq5 (17.46 KB) view
BandOsMAprofile.mq5 (18.21 KB) view
CrazyCarryTrade.mq5 (4.08 KB) view
CustomOrderCheck.mq5 (5.7 KB) view
CustomOrderSend.mq5 (4.66 KB) view
ExpertEvents.mq5 (2.87 KB) view
FrameTransfer.mq5 (6.85 KB) view
FrameTransfer.set (0.51 KB)
LotMarginExposureTable.mq5 (14.5 KB) view
MarketOrderSend.mq5 (5.3 KB) view
MarketOrderSendMonitor.mq5 (5.64 KB) view
MathCalc.mq5 (0.99 KB) view
MathCalc.set (0.29 KB)
MultiMartingale.mq5 (20.12 KB) view
OCO2.mq5 (9.37 KB) view
OptReportElement.htm (0.46 KB)
OptReportPage.htm (1.36 KB)
OrderSendTransaction1.mq5 (6.41 KB) view
OrderSendTransaction2.mq5 (8.79 KB) view
OrderSendTransaction3.mq5 (8.85 KB) view
OrderSnapshot.mq5 (5.59 KB) view
PendingOrderDelete.mq5 (8.38 KB) view
PendingOrderGrid1.mq5 (17.9 KB) view
PendingOrderGrid2.mq5 (17.76 KB) view
PendingOrderGrid3.mq5 (29.46 KB) view
PendingOrderGrid4.mq5 (19.92 KB) view
PendingOrderModify.mq5 (13.08 KB) view
PendingOrderSend.mq5 (7.03 KB) view
SyncBarsBySleep.mq5 (3.48 KB) view
SyncBarsBySpy.mq5 (4.81 KB) view
SyncBarsByTimer.mq5 (3.43 KB) view
TickModel.mq5 (3.75 KB) view
TradeClose.mq5 (7.39 KB) view
TradeCloseBy.mq5 (9.19 KB) view
TradeSnapshot.mq5 (9.32 KB) view
TradeTransactions.mq5 (5.81 KB) view
TrailingStop.mq5 (7.17 KB) view
UnityMartingale-audjpy.set (1.58 KB)
UnityMartingale-combo.set (1.77 KB)
UnityMartingale-eurusd.set (1.58 KB)
UnityMartingale-gbpchf.set (1.64 KB)
UnityMartingale.mq5 (42.29 KB) view
UnityMartingaleDraft1.mq5 (32.16 KB) view
UnityMartingaleDraft2.mq5 (35.39 KB) view
UnityMartingaleDraft3.mq5 (37.25 KB) view
\MQL5\Files\MQL5Book\
ansi1252.txt (0.05 KB) view
clock10.htm (0.96 KB)
clock10.png (0.32 KB)
envrun.bat (0.05 KB)
icons-322-46.bmp (57.91 KB)
unicode1.txt (0.1 KB) view
unicode2.txt (0.1 KB) view
unicode3.txt (0.1 KB) view
utf8.txt (0.05 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\MQL5Book\
AccountMonitor.mqh (3.7 KB) view
AppliedTo.mqh (1.17 KB) view
ArrayUtils.mqh (4.19 KB) view
AutoIndicator.mqh (11.07 KB) view
AutoPtr.mqh (1.87 KB) view
CalendarCache.mqh (24.24 KB) view
CalendarDefines.mqh (4.62 KB) view
CalendarFilter.mqh (28.54 KB) view
CalendarFilterCached.mqh (2.38 KB) view
ChartModeMonitor.mqh (5.57 KB) view
ChartModeMonitorFull.mqh (7.43 KB) view
ColorMix.mqh (6.25 KB) view
Comments.mqh (3.71 KB) view
ConverterT.mqh (0.96 KB) view
CRC32.mqh (1.89 KB) view
CustomOrder.mqh (8.69 KB) view
CustomSymbolMonitor.mqh (6.15 KB) view
CustomTrade.mqh (39.4 KB) view
DateTime.mqh (2.56 KB) view
DBSQLite.mqh (24.03 KB) view
DealFilter.mqh (0.84 KB) view
DealMonitor.mqh (4.56 KB) view
Defines.mqh (0.71 KB) view
EnumToArray.mqh (1.54 KB) view
FileHandle.mqh (1.97 KB) view
FileHolder.mqh (3.64 KB) view
HTTPHeader.mqh (3.18 KB) view
HTTPRequest.mqh (2.54 KB) view
IndBufArray.mqh (7.17 KB) view
IndCommon.mqh (0.9 KB) view
IS.mqh (0.98 KB) view
LibHoughTransform.mqh (2.76 KB) view
LibRand.mqh (1.23 KB) view
LotMarginExposure.mqh (5.65 KB) view
MapArray.mqh (2.64 KB) view
MarginProfitMeter.mqh (7.21 KB) view
MatrixProcessor.mqh (2.93 KB) view
MqlError.mqh (8.53 KB) view
MqlParamBuilder.mqh (2.16 KB) view
MqlParamStringer.mqh (1.77 KB) view
MqlTradeSync.mqh (35.33 KB) view
MultiSymbolMonitor.mqh (2.7 KB) view
MultiTimer.mqh (6.77 KB) view
ObjectMonitor.mqh (10.68 KB) view
OptReader.mqh (21.93 KB) view
OrderFilter.mqh (1.19 KB) view
OrderMonitor.mqh (6.5 KB) view
OutputStream.mqh (4.18 KB) view
Periods.mqh (1.95 KB) view
Permissions.mqh (4.87 KB) view
PermutationGenerator.mqh (2.54 KB) view
PNG.mqh (5.31 KB) view
PositionFilter.mqh (1.38 KB) view
PositionMonitor.mqh (5.32 KB) view
PRTF.mqh (1.07 KB) view
QuickSortStructT.mqh (2.8 KB) view
QuickSortT.mqh (1.67 KB) view
QuickSortTm.mqh (2.43 KB) view
QuoteRefresh.mqh (2.34 KB) view
Reservoir.mqh (4.71 KB) view
RSquared.mqh (2.27 KB) view
RTTI.mqh (1.57 KB) view
SimpleArray.mqh (1.3 KB) view
StringBenchmark.mqh (2.33 KB) view
StringUtils.mqh (1.91 KB) view
StructPrint.mqh (0.85 KB) view
SymbolFilter.mqh (7 KB) view
SymbolMonitor.mqh (6.98 KB) view
Tableau.mqh (8.79 KB) view
TickEnum.mqh (2.4 KB) view
TickFilter.mqh (3.74 KB) view
TickModel.mqh (2.67 KB) view
Timing.mqh (1.71 KB) view
toyjson.mqh (11.4 KB) view
TplFile.mqh (8.12 KB) view
TplFileFull.mqh (11.01 KB) view
TradeBaseMonitor.mqh (13.78 KB) view
TradeCache.mqh (7.55 KB) view
TradeFilter.mqh (10.59 KB) view
TradeGuard.mqh (4.42 KB) view
TradeReport.mqh (8.83 KB) view
TradeReportPage.htm (0.75 KB)
TradeReportSVG.htm (0.38 KB)
TradeReportTable.htm (2.11 KB)
TradeReportWriter.mqh (8.45 KB) view
TradeRetcode.mqh (6.39 KB) view
TradeState.mqh (5.91 KB) view
TradeUtils.mqh (11.51 KB) view
TrailingStop.mqh (4.17 KB) view
Tuples.mqh (4.94 KB) view
TypeName.mqh (1 KB) view
Uninit.mqh (1.16 KB) view
URL.mqh (4.64 KB) view
Warnings.mqh (0.54 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\MQL5Book\ws\
wsclient.mqh (5.19 KB) view
wsframe.mqh (11.62 KB) view
wsinterfaces.mqh (6.92 KB) view
wsmessage.mqh (5.44 KB) view
wsprotocol.mqh (15.63 KB) view
wstools.mqh (6.22 KB) view
wstransport.mqh (5.33 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\MQL5Book\p6\
MarketBookAddRelease.mq5 (2.74 KB) view
MarketBookDisplay.mq5 (6.19 KB) view
MarketBookEvent.mq5 (2.37 KB) view
MarketBookQuasiTicks.mq5 (3.87 KB) view
MarketBookVolumeAlert.mq5 (5.17 KB) view
SymbolBidAskChart.mq5 (8.65 KB) view
SymbolListSync.mq5 (2.56 KB) view
SymbolTickSpy.mq5 (4.55 KB) view
TradeTransactionRelay.mq5 (2.66 KB) view
UnityPercentEvent.mq5 (10.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Libraries\MQL5Book\
LibHoughTransform.mq5 (5.87 KB) view
LibRand.mq5 (3 KB) view
\MQL5\Presets\MQL5Book\
BandOsMA.set (1.22 KB)
BandOsMACustom.set (1.54 KB)
BandOsMAticks.set (1.24 KB)
\MQL5\Scripts\MQL5Book\p6\
AccountInfo.mq5 (2.15 KB) view
AccountPermissions.mq5 (1.82 KB) view
Opt2Csv.mq5 (1.21 KB) view
ProfitMeter.mq5 (3.01 KB) view
SymbolExists.mq5 (1.04 KB) view
SymbolFilterBookDepth.mq5 (2.85 KB) view
SymbolFilterCurrency.mq5 (1.76 KB) view
SymbolFilterCustom.mq5 (1.62 KB) view
SymbolFilterDescription.mq5 (2.75 KB) view
SymbolFilterExecMode.mq5 (2.7 KB) view
SymbolFilterExpiration.mq5 (5.43 KB) view
SymbolFilterMarginStats.mq5 (6.52 KB) view
SymbolFilterSpread.mq5 (3.99 KB) view
SymbolFilterSwap.mq5 (5.37 KB) view
SymbolFilterTickValue.mq5 (1.65 KB) view
SymbolFilterTradeMode.mq5 (2.46 KB) view
SymbolFilterVolumes.mq5 (2.74 KB) view
SymbolInfoTick.mq5 (1.96 KB) view
SymbolInvisible.mq5 (1.43 KB) view
SymbolList.mq5 (1.23 KB) view
SymbolMarginRate.mq5 (1.42 KB) view
SymbolMonitor.mq5 (0.91 KB) view
SymbolPermissions.mq5 (4.35 KB) view
SymbolRemoveUnused.mq5 (2.25 KB) view
SymbolStatsByPriceType.mq5 (1.35 KB) view
TradeGuardExample.mq5 (2.79 KB) view
TradeHistoryPrint.mq5 (11.43 KB) view
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Part 6. Trading automation

In "Part 6. Trading automation" of the "MQL5 Programming for Traders", we will study a key component of the MQL5 language. We will start with a description of the fundamental entities, such as financial instrument specifications and trading account settings. These are prerequisites for creating properly operating Expert Advisors. Then we will move on to built-in functions and data structures, robot-specific events, as well as key aspects of Expert Advisor operations in the strategy tester. The MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester is a crucial component in the development of trading robots as it allows you to evaluate financial performance and optimize trading strategies.

The tester provides indispensable tools for debugging in various modes, including visual testing using bars or ticks, with modeled or real ticks. It also allows the visual reproduction of the quoting flow of quotes and simple testing without a visual window. We have previously seen how to test indicators in visual mode. But only a limited set of settings is allowed for them. When developing Expert Advisors, we will have access to the full range of tester capabilities.

Trading automation



We will also look at a different representation of market data: Depth of Market and its software interface.

MetaTrader 5 offers the capability to analyze and trade financial instruments (symbols), which form the basis of all subsystems of the terminal. Users can select symbols from the list provided by the broker and monitor them in the Market Watch. With the MQL5 API, you can view and analyze the characteristics of all symbols, adding or removing them from the Market Watch.

In addition to standard symbols provided by brokers, MetaTrader 5 supports the creation of custom symbols, loading their properties and quoting history from arbitrary data sources or calculating them using formulas and MQL5 programs.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/45595

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 5 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 5

In Part 5 of the book, we'll delve deeper into the APIs associated with algorithmic trading, including financial data analysis and processing, chart visualization, automation, and user interactions.

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 4 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 4

In the fourth part of the book, we will focus on mastering built-in functions (MQL5 API) and will gradually delve into specialized subsystems. Any MQL5 program can utilize a plethora of technologies and functionalities. Therefore, it makes sense to begin with the most simple and useful functions that can be utilized in most programs.

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 7 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 7

The final seventh part of the book discusses the advanced capabilities of the MQL5 API, which will be useful when developing programs for MetaTrader 5. These include custom financial symbols, built-in economic calendar events, and general-purpose technologies such as networking, databases, and cryptography.

Price Density - Market Noise Index Price Density - Market Noise Index

A sophisticated tool that accurately measures market noise