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MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 7 - expert for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes
MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes Ltd is the software development company. One of our products is the MetaTrader 5 trading platform intended for trading in different financial markets.
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132 articles 289 codes 18323 topics 28400 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\MQL5Book\p7\
BandOsMACustom.mq5 (17.78 KB) view
BandOsMACustomSignal.mq5 (18.01 KB) view
BandOsMAticks.mq5 (12.59 KB) view
CalendarTrading.mq5 (9.26 KB) view
CustomOrderSend.mq5 (4.38 KB) view
CustomTester.mq5 (10.06 KB) view
EqualVolumeBars.mq5 (14.87 KB) view
PseudoMarketBook.mq5 (7.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\MQL5Book\p7\Web\
access.js (0.88 KB)
common.css (0.21 KB)
index.htm (0.48 KB)
MQL5Book.crt (1.24 KB)
MQL5Book.key (1.69 KB)
wschat.htm (0.5 KB)
wschat.js (3.38 KB)
wschat_client.js (1.56 KB)
wsecho.js (2.87 KB)
wsecho_client.js (1.32 KB)
wsintro.js (1.47 KB)
wspublisher.htm (0.83 KB)
wspublisher_client.js (2.58 KB)
wspubsub.htm (0.32 KB)
wspubsub.js (7.26 KB)
wssubscriber.htm (0.85 KB)
wssubscriber_client.js (2.63 KB)
\MQL5\Experts\MQL5Book\p7\wsChat\
wschat.mq5 (7.22 KB) view
wschat.mqproj (4.57 KB)
\MQL5\Experts\MQL5Book\p7\wsEcho\
wsecho.mq5 (1.74 KB) view
wsecho.mqproj (4.61 KB)
\MQL5\Experts\MQL5Book\p7\wsTradeCopier\
wstradecopier.mq5 (16.93 KB) view
wstradecopier.mqproj (10.38 KB)
\MQL5\Files\MQL5Book\
ansi1252.txt (0.05 KB) view
clock10.htm (0.96 KB)
clock10.png (0.32 KB)
envrun.bat (0.05 KB)
icons-322-46.bmp (57.91 KB)
unicode1.txt (0.1 KB) view
unicode2.txt (0.1 KB) view
unicode3.txt (0.1 KB) view
utf8.txt (0.05 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\MQL5Book\
AccountMonitor.mqh (3.7 KB) view
AppliedTo.mqh (1.17 KB) view
ArrayUtils.mqh (4.19 KB) view
AutoIndicator.mqh (11.07 KB) view
AutoPtr.mqh (1.87 KB) view
CalendarCache.mqh (24.24 KB) view
CalendarDefines.mqh (4.62 KB) view
CalendarFilter.mqh (28.54 KB) view
CalendarFilterCached.mqh (2.38 KB) view
ChartModeMonitor.mqh (5.57 KB) view
ChartModeMonitorFull.mqh (7.43 KB) view
ColorMix.mqh (6.25 KB) view
Comments.mqh (3.71 KB) view
ConverterT.mqh (0.96 KB) view
CRC32.mqh (1.89 KB) view
CustomOrder.mqh (8.69 KB) view
CustomSymbolMonitor.mqh (6.15 KB) view
CustomTrade.mqh (39.4 KB) view
DateTime.mqh (2.56 KB) view
DBSQLite.mqh (24.03 KB) view
DealFilter.mqh (0.84 KB) view
DealMonitor.mqh (4.56 KB) view
Defines.mqh (0.71 KB) view
EnumToArray.mqh (1.54 KB) view
FileHandle.mqh (1.97 KB) view
FileHolder.mqh (3.64 KB) view
HTTPHeader.mqh (3.18 KB) view
HTTPRequest.mqh (2.54 KB) view
IndBufArray.mqh (7.17 KB) view
IndCommon.mqh (0.9 KB) view
IS.mqh (0.98 KB) view
LibHoughTransform.mqh (2.76 KB) view
LibRand.mqh (1.23 KB) view
LotMarginExposure.mqh (5.65 KB) view
MapArray.mqh (2.64 KB) view
MarginProfitMeter.mqh (7.21 KB) view
MatrixProcessor.mqh (2.93 KB) view
MqlError.mqh (8.53 KB) view
MqlParamBuilder.mqh (2.16 KB) view
MqlParamStringer.mqh (1.77 KB) view
MqlTradeSync.mqh (35.33 KB) view
MultiSymbolMonitor.mqh (2.7 KB) view
MultiTimer.mqh (6.77 KB) view
ObjectMonitor.mqh (10.68 KB) view
OptReader.mqh (21.93 KB) view
OrderFilter.mqh (1.19 KB) view
OrderMonitor.mqh (6.5 KB) view
OutputStream.mqh (4.18 KB) view
Periods.mqh (1.95 KB) view
Permissions.mqh (4.87 KB) view
PermutationGenerator.mqh (2.54 KB) view
PNG.mqh (5.31 KB) view
PositionFilter.mqh (1.38 KB) view
PositionMonitor.mqh (5.32 KB) view
PRTF.mqh (1.07 KB) view
QuickSortStructT.mqh (2.8 KB) view
QuickSortT.mqh (1.67 KB) view
QuickSortTm.mqh (2.43 KB) view
QuoteRefresh.mqh (2.34 KB) view
Reservoir.mqh (4.71 KB) view
RSquared.mqh (2.27 KB) view
RTTI.mqh (1.57 KB) view
SimpleArray.mqh (1.3 KB) view
StringBenchmark.mqh (2.33 KB) view
StringUtils.mqh (1.91 KB) view
StructPrint.mqh (0.85 KB) view
SymbolFilter.mqh (7 KB) view
SymbolMonitor.mqh (6.98 KB) view
Tableau.mqh (8.79 KB) view
TickEnum.mqh (2.4 KB) view
TickFilter.mqh (3.74 KB) view
TickModel.mqh (2.67 KB) view
Timing.mqh (1.71 KB) view
toyjson.mqh (11.4 KB) view
TplFile.mqh (8.12 KB) view
TplFileFull.mqh (11.01 KB) view
TradeBaseMonitor.mqh (13.78 KB) view
TradeCache.mqh (7.55 KB) view
TradeFilter.mqh (10.59 KB) view
TradeGuard.mqh (4.42 KB) view
TradeReport.mqh (8.83 KB) view
TradeReportPage.htm (0.75 KB)
TradeReportSVG.htm (0.38 KB)
TradeReportTable.htm (2.11 KB)
TradeReportWriter.mqh (8.45 KB) view
TradeRetcode.mqh (6.39 KB) view
TradeState.mqh (5.91 KB) view
TradeUtils.mqh (11.51 KB) view
TrailingStop.mqh (4.17 KB) view
Tuples.mqh (4.94 KB) view
TypeName.mqh (1 KB) view
Uninit.mqh (1.16 KB) view
URL.mqh (4.64 KB) view
Warnings.mqh (0.54 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\MQL5Book\ws\
wsclient.mqh (5.19 KB) view
wsframe.mqh (11.62 KB) view
wsinterfaces.mqh (6.92 KB) view
wsmessage.mqh (5.44 KB) view
wsprotocol.mqh (15.63 KB) view
wstools.mqh (6.22 KB) view
wstransport.mqh (5.33 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\MQL5Book\p7\
BmpOwner.mq5 (1.73 KB) view
BmpUser.mq5 (2.38 KB) view
CalendarMonitor.mq5 (6.4 KB) view
CalendarMonitorCached.mq5 (7.57 KB) view
CalendarRecordById.mq5 (6.93 KB) view
DeltaPrice.mq5 (3.63 KB) view
DeltaVolumeProfile.mq5 (10.44 KB) view
FaultyIndicator.mq5 (1.66 KB) view
KeyboardSpy.mq5 (2.6 KB) view
LibHoughChannel.mq5 (6.64 KB) view
MainIndicator.mq5 (1.65 KB) view
message.txt (0.06 KB) view
search1.bmp (1.51 KB)
search2.bmp (1.51 KB)
ShapesDrawing.mqh (16.89 KB) view
SimpleDrawing.mq5 (2.72 KB) view
SimpleDrawing.mqh (13.11 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\MQL5Book\p7\SubFolder\
EmbeddedIndicator.mq5 (2.48 KB) view
NonEmbeddedIndicator.mq5 (1.88 KB) view
\MQL5\Libraries\MQL5Book\
LibHoughTransform.mq5 (5.87 KB) view
LibRand.mq5 (3 KB) view
\MQL5\Presets\MQL5Book\
BandOsMA.set (1.22 KB)
BandOsMACustom.set (1.54 KB)
BandOsMAticks.set (1.24 KB)
\MQL5\Scripts\MQL5Book\p7\
argb.bmp (451.18 KB)
ARGBbitmap.mq5 (1.76 KB) view
a_LCDNova3DCmObl.ttf (40.47 KB)
CalendarChangeBacktrace.mq5 (11.65 KB) view
CalendarChangeReader.mq5 (4.08 KB) view
CalendarCountries.mq5 (3.35 KB) view
CalendarEventKindsByCountry.mq5 (7.4 KB) view
CalendarEventKindsByCurrency.mq5 (11.77 KB) view
CalendarFilterPrint.mq5 (4.62 KB) view
CalendarForDates.mq5 (5.57 KB) view
CalendarStatsByEvent.mq5 (9.68 KB) view
CryptDecode.mq5 (7.2 KB) view
CryptEncode.mq5 (10.83 KB) view
CryptPNG.mq5 (1.76 KB) view
CustomSymbolCreateDelete.mq5 (1.6 KB) view
CustomSymbolFilterTicks.mq5 (5.49 KB) view
CustomSymbolProperties.mq5 (2.51 KB) view
CustomSymbolRandomRates.mq5 (6.48 KB) view
DBcreateTable.mq5 (1.71 KB) view
DBcreateTableFromStruct.mq5 (2.65 KB) view
DBfillTableFromStructArray.mq5 (10.3 KB) view
DBinit.mq5 (0.98 KB) view
DBmetaProgramming.mq5 (3.41 KB) view
DBquickStart.mq5 (5.14 KB) view
DBquickStartWithStruct.mq5 (5.02 KB) view
DBquotesImport.mq5 (4.28 KB) view
DBQuotesIntradayBackAndForward.mq5 (19.77 KB) view
DBQuotesIntradayBackAndForward.sql (1.54 KB)
DBQuotesIntradayLag.mq5 (5.16 KB) view
DBQuotesIntradayLag.sql (0.84 KB)
DBQuotesIntradayLagGroup.mq5 (14.21 KB) view
DBQuotesIntradayLagGroup.sql (1.06 KB)
LibClipboard.mq5 (1.91 KB) view
LibRandTest.mq5 (4.46 KB) view
LibWindowTree.mq5 (3.83 KB) view
NetFtp.mq5 (1.02 KB) view
NetMail.mq5 (0.96 KB) view
NetNotification.mq5 (1.04 KB) view
Reservoir.mq5 (3.1 KB) view
ResourceFont.mq5 (3.29 KB) view
ResourceReadImage.mq5 (4.5 KB) view
ResourceShapesDraw.mq5 (18.37 KB) view
ResourceText.mq5 (4 KB) view
ResourceTextAnchOrientation.mq5 (4.13 KB) view
SocketConnect.mq5 (1.42 KB) view
SocketIsConnected.mq5 (1.99 KB) view
SocketReadWriteHTTP.mq5 (4.11 KB) view
SocketReadWriteHTTPS.mq5 (11.84 KB) view
WebRequestAuth.mq5 (4.37 KB) view
WebRequestCookie.mq5 (1.81 KB) view
WebRequestForm.mq5 (2.35 KB) view
WebRequestTest.mq5 (1.97 KB) view
yuan.bmp (4.05 KB)
\MQL5\Scripts\MQL5Book\Python\
accountinfo.py (1.16 KB) view
copyticks.py (1.62 KB) view
eurjpy.py (1.62 KB) view
eurusdbook.py (1.84 KB) view
eurusdrates.py (1.45 KB) view
gbpusdtick.py (1.36 KB) view
historydealsget.py (1.96 KB) view
historyordersget.py (2.74 KB) view
init.py (0.94 KB) view
ordercheck.py (2.73 KB) view
ordersend.py (4.57 KB) view
ordersget.py (2.13 KB) view
positionsget.py (2.06 KB) view
python-args.py (0.59 KB) view
ratescorr.py (2.26 KB) view
terminalinfo.py (1.35 KB) view
\MQL5\Services\MQL5Book\p7\
CalendarChangeSaver.mq5 (3.94 KB) view
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Part 7. Advanced MQL5 tools

"Part 7. Advanced MQL5 tools" of the "MQL5 Programming for Traders" book discusses the advanced capabilities of the MQL5 API, which will be useful when developing programs for MetaTrader 5. These include custom financial symbols, built-in economic calendar events, and general-purpose technologies such as networking, databases, and cryptography.

This part covers libraries – a special program type that provides ready-made APIs for connecting to other MQL programs. It also discusses the possibility of developing software packages and combining logically interconnected programs into projects.

Finally, this part presents integrations with other software environments, including Python.

Advanced MQL5 tools

We will start by studying resources which are files of any type that can be embedded in the program code. Resources may contain:

  • Multimedia elements
  • "Hard" settings from external programs
  • Other MQL5 programs in compiled form

The MQL5 development environment allows the inclusion of application data arrays, images, sounds, and fonts in the source file, making the program a self-sufficient and convenient product for the end user.

Special attention will be given to graphic resources with raster images in BMP format: You will learn how to create, edit, and display them dynamically on the chart.

We will conclude the final part of the book by studying the OpenCL integration in MQL5. OpenCL is an open standard for parallel programming in multiprocessor systems, including graphics processors (GPUs) and central processing units (CPUs). It enables the acceleration of computationally intensive tasks provided that the algorithms can be parallelized. These may include training neural networks, Fourier transform, and solving systems of equations.

OpenCL utilization in MQL programs requires the presence of special drivers from the manufacturer and support for OpenCL version 1.1 and higher. The presence of a graphics card is not mandatory, as the central processor can also be used for parallel computing.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/45596

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