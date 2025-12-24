CodeBaseSections
The Expert Advisor was created to test the profitability of the strategy described by one of the Forum members.

SPECIAL ATTENTION!!!

This Expert Advisor is not created to evaluate the quality of the code and programming style, but only to test the strategy!!!!

The essence of the algorithm of the Expert Advisor:

  1. At 15:00 Moscow time, automatically set pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop at a distance of 100 points (five digits) from the current price.
  2. For each pending order Stop Loss levels of 200 pips (five digits) are set at once. TakeProfit is not used.
  3. When one of two pending orders triggers, the second pending order is not deleted yet.
  4. If both pending orders have not triggered, the second pending order will be deleted at 16:00 Moscow time. 00 min. Moscow time they are deleted.
  5. If one or two pending orders worked, the open or open orders will be deleted at 16:00 Moscow time. 00 min. the open or open positions are closed regardless of their current profit or loss.

    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/47664

    Simple_Price_EA Simple_Price_EA

    The simplest Expert Advisor that analyses the price movement on a given number of bars and opens a corresponding position.

    Control_Trade_Sessions Control_Trade_Sessions

    Library for trading session control. At startup it counts the time of trading sessions for all 7 days of the week (on Sat and Sun there can be cryptocurrency trading), up to 10 sessions per day. Then in OnTick() you can do checks, and if a tick came in outside the trading session, you can exit further processing of it.

    Input_Struct Input_Struct

    Structure of input parameters

    Builov RSI Pro - Strategy EA Builov RSI Pro - Strategy EA

    Builov RSI Pro - Strategy