Simple_Pending_Orders_Time - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor was created to test the profitability of the strategy described by one of the Forum members.
SPECIAL ATTENTION!!!
This Expert Advisor is not created to evaluate the quality of the code and programming style, but only to test the strategy!!!!
The essence of the algorithm of the Expert Advisor:
- At 15:00 Moscow time, automatically set pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop at a distance of 100 points (five digits) from the current price.
- For each pending order Stop Loss levels of 200 pips (five digits) are set at once. TakeProfit is not used.
- When one of two pending orders triggers, the second pending order is not deleted yet.
- If both pending orders have not triggered, the second pending order will be deleted at 16:00 Moscow time. 00 min. Moscow time they are deleted.
- If one or two pending orders worked, the open or open orders will be deleted at 16:00 Moscow time. 00 min. the open or open positions are closed regardless of their current profit or loss.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/47664
