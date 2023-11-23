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Indicators

Candlestick Wick Imbalance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
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Comparison between upper wick and lower wick of a candle to find imbalance and plots an wingding

User can define the multiplication in input field e.g. value of 2 means if upper wick is 2x of lower wick or if lower wick is 2x of upper wick then it plots a wingding on that side which wick area is greater than other wick area.


Example of using an ONNX model to recognize handwritten numbers Example of using an ONNX model to recognize handwritten numbers

This Expert Advisor does not trade. A simple panel, implemented using the standard Canvas library, allows you to draw digits with the mouse. The trained mnist.onnx model is used to recognize the digits.

DCC / Piercing DCC / Piercing

DCC / Piercing

Sample program for async/sync all close. Sample program for async/sync all close.

This is a simple program to compare asynchronous and synchronous all close. It is a sample program, so feel free to modify it for your own testing purposes, such as adding conditions.

Horizontal Grid Controller Horizontal Grid Controller

Horizontal Grid Controller with KeyEvents