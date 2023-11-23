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Candlestick Wick Imbalance - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Comparison between upper wick and lower wick of a candle to find imbalance and plots an wingding
User can define the multiplication in input field e.g. value of 2 means if upper wick is 2x of lower wick or if lower wick is 2x of upper wick then it plots a wingding on that side which wick area is greater than other wick area.
This Expert Advisor does not trade. A simple panel, implemented using the standard Canvas library, allows you to draw digits with the mouse. The trained mnist.onnx model is used to recognize the digits.DCC / Piercing
DCC / Piercing
This is a simple program to compare asynchronous and synchronous all close. It is a sample program, so feel free to modify it for your own testing purposes, such as adding conditions.Horizontal Grid Controller
Horizontal Grid Controller with KeyEvents