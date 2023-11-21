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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DCC / Piercing - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Wickless Breakout
Wickless breakoutWick Engulf
A wick engulf candlestick pattern
Example of using an ONNX model to recognize handwritten numbers
This Expert Advisor does not trade. A simple panel, implemented using the standard Canvas library, allows you to draw digits with the mouse. The trained mnist.onnx model is used to recognize the digits.Candlestick Wick Imbalance
Candlestick Wick Imbalance