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Indicators

DCC / Piercing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
41 products 30 codes 5 topics 286 comments
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If previous candle is bear and current candle is bull with open below the previous candle's close, it marks a bullish arrow

If previous candle is bull and current candle is bear with open above the previous candle's close, it marks a bearish arrow


Wickless Breakout Wickless Breakout

Wickless breakout

Wick Engulf Wick Engulf

A wick engulf candlestick pattern

Example of using an ONNX model to recognize handwritten numbers Example of using an ONNX model to recognize handwritten numbers

This Expert Advisor does not trade. A simple panel, implemented using the standard Canvas library, allows you to draw digits with the mouse. The trained mnist.onnx model is used to recognize the digits.

Candlestick Wick Imbalance Candlestick Wick Imbalance

Candlestick Wick Imbalance