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Indicators

Horizontal Grid Controller - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
41 products 30 codes 5 topics 286 comments
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Horizontal Grid Controller with KeyEvents

L -> increase Grid points

K - > Decrease Grid Points

j - > Reset Grid Points to Default

It also shows Comment on chart about actual grid points size.


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