BinanceQuotesDownloader - script for MetaTrader 5
This script allows you to get quotes from the Binance crypto exchange and display them in a custom token window.
To run the script:
1. In the terminal settings in the Advisors tab allow WebRequest and enter the site address: https://api.binance.com.
2. Place the BinanceQuotesDownloader file in the Scripts folder in the MT5 terminal catalogue.
3. Double-click to launch it.
4. Open View -> Symbols, a window will open and select Custom -> Binance, a list of Binance cryptocurrencies will appear , double click to select the desired cryptocurrencies.
5. Open a new cryptocurrency chart File -> New Chart -> Custom -> Binance
6. In the Experts tab you can see the process of loading quotes.
Done! Now you can watch cryptocurrency quotes, connect custom indicators, and analyse the market.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/47318
