This script allows you to get quotes from the Binance crypto exchange and display them in a custom token window.

To run the script:

1. In the terminal settings in the Advisors tab allow WebRequest and enter the site address: https://api.binance.com.

2. Place the BinanceQuotesDownloader file in the Scripts folder in the MT5 terminal catalogue.

3. Double-click to launch it.

4. Open View -> Symbols, a window will open and select Custom -> Binance, a list of Binance cryptocurrencies will appear , double click to select the desired cryptocurrencies.

5. Open a new cryptocurrency chart File -> New Chart -> Custom -> Binance

6. In the Experts tab you can see the process of loading quotes.





Done! Now you can watch cryptocurrency quotes, connect custom indicators, and analyse the market.







