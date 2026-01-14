CodeBaseSections
Scripts

BinanceQuotesDownloader - script for MetaTrader 5

Johnathan Burov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Views:
62
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This script allows you to get quotes from the Binance crypto exchange and display them in a custom token window.

To run the script:

1. In the terminal settings in the Advisors tab allow WebRequest and enter the site address: https://api.binance.com.

2. Place the BinanceQuotesDownloader file in the Scripts folder in the MT5 terminal catalogue.

3. Double-click to launch it.

4. Open View -> Symbols, a window will open and select Custom -> Binance, a list of Binance cryptocurrencies will appear , double click to select the desired cryptocurrencies.

5. Open a new cryptocurrency chart File -> New Chart -> Custom -> Binance

6. In the Experts tab you can see the process of loading quotes.


Done! Now you can watch cryptocurrency quotes, connect custom indicators, and analyse the market.


    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/47318

