Take it as profit guardian or market reversal detector. It is a script that acts as a safety net to protect profits when you're away. Instead of just waiting for a fixed Take Profit level, it monitors price behaviour and closes the trade if it shows signs of reversing before hitting your Take Profit.

Hover over any candle to see what MT5 doesn't show: Range size, Body percentage, Wick ratios. Smart, fast, and customizable.