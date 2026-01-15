CodeBaseSections
Risk calculator for MT 5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator calculates your risk as a percentage and gives you the lot size that is acceptable for your risk. You only need to specify the risk in per cent and the stop size in pips.

    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/47308

