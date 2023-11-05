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Multi_BreakEven.mt4 - script for MetaTrader 4
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Multi_BreakEven enables setting multiple entry positions to breakeven, either through pips or a target price, once the trade becomes favorable.
This feature ensures that the investor safeguards their investment, allowing the trade to either reach the desired profit target or exit at the breakeven point.
Traders can opt for the Pips method, which defaults to 100 points for a 5-digit broker, or the target price method for achieving breakeven.
It's important to note that selecting the pips method renders the target price ineffective, and vice versa.
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