CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Multi_BreakEven.mt4 - script for MetaTrader 4

Daniel Opoku
Daniel Opoku

Daniel Opoku

4.6 (3)
16 products 17 articles 18 codes 3 topics 26 comments
Views:
12982
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

BEsetup 

Multi_BreakEven enables setting multiple entry positions to breakeven, either through pips or a target price, once the trade becomes favorable.

This feature ensures that the investor safeguards their investment, allowing the trade to either reach the desired profit target or exit at the breakeven point.

Traders can opt for the Pips method, which defaults to 100 points for a 5-digit broker, or the target price method for achieving breakeven.

It's important to note that selecting the pips method renders the target price ineffective, and vice versa.

    Amazing Oscilator Amazing Oscilator

    A combination of data analysis from the Awesome Oscillator and the resulting direction of the candles relative to the previous range

    Rainbow Indicator for mt4 Rainbow Indicator for mt4

    This is an indicator with a rainbow-like display, both for trend or pullback prediction.

    PA RSI PA RSI

    The Oscillator Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that accurately identifies the perfect signal on the completion of trends.

    Donchian Channel Donchian Channel

    Donchian Channel with mid line and moving average of mid line. Updated Dec 6, 2023 Minor code update