The provided code is an MQL include file and an Expert Advisor demonstrating how the classes work.It implements a trading strategy based on various technical indicators and trend analysis. The script defines several custom classes to create and manage trading signals based on different technical conditions.

Trend Class : This class is responsible for determining the long-term trend using different trend-checking methods, such as moving averages, price changes, and their combinations. Signal Class : This class serves as the base class for different types of trading signals. It contains methods and attributes shared by all signal types, including take profit, stop loss, and trend-related settings. Probability Class : This class calculates various probabilities and statistics related to trading signals, such as the likelihood of reaching take profit before stop loss, average price changes after entry, and entry success rates.

The overall purpose of this code is to automate the process of generating trading signals based on the specified technical indicators and conditions. Traders can customize the settings for each signal type and test their effectiveness using historical data. The script can be applied to different currency pairs and timeframes within the MetaTrader 4 platform to execute trading decisions based on the defined signals and conditions.









