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RectangleTest - expert for MetaTrader 5

[Deleted]
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11169
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
RectangleTest.mq5 (27.38 KB) view
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The EA trades with the help of the Rectangle, EMA and SMA indicator.

EA settings:


1: magic
2: Commentary
3: EMA Small
4: SMA Big
5: volumes
6: Stop Loss of Day
7: SL Points
8: TP Points
9: Rectangle settings

10: Time filter


Update: --- Risk inserted for position. ---


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