I wanted to build a moving average which would create an alert when the price moves over the line by a user defined amount of points. It creates both bullish and bearish signals depending on the direction of market price moving through the MA. It is designed for slow length moving averages (default is 200-day MA). EDIT: I now added a second version of the indicator which uses Arrow buffers instead of ObjectCreate.

Trend Dashboard Indicator MetaTrader 5 indicator — a multi-timeframe indicator that is based on three standard indicators: Stochastic oscillator, RSI (Relative Strength Index), and CCI (Commodity Channel Index). It displays current trend directions for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes. When you follow such an indicator you have a clear picture of the trends across all important timeframes. It doesn't matter which timeframe you attach this indicator to. The indicator can be downloaded for MT4 and MT5.