CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Indicator PriceScale.mq5 - price scale for the visually impaired. - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Aleksandr Slavskii
Aleksandr Slavskii

Aleksandr Slavskii

5 (43)
https://t.me/sss222aaa
Всё будет хорошо, но это не точно.
7 products 2 articles 23 codes 26 topics 1747 comments
Views:
8434
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
PriceScale.mq5 (21.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

We add the indicator to the chart, save the template under the name "default".

Now all newly opened charts will open with this indicator.


Version for MT4   https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/45289

    AK-47 Scalper EA AK-47 Scalper EA

    The AK-47 Scalper EA is fully automated. It employs a strategy of continuously entering Sell Stop orders and will modify them when the price moves against the pending orders.

    Check if there are any new bar Check if there are any new bar

    The purpose is to check whether new bar are generated This is a class file that can be used as a class or copied to EA or scripts for use

    Strength Index Signal Strength Index Signal

    provides clear arrows which clearly show the direction of the currency pair.

    Dealing with time (2) functions Dealing with time (2) functions

    Calculate DST for USA, EUR, AUD and RUB and the offset time of the broker automatically from the 70's until 2030 - even in the Strategy Tester of MQ.