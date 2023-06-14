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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Indicator PriceScale.mq5 - price scale for the visually impaired. - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
We add the indicator to the chart, save the template under the name "default".
Now all newly opened charts will open with this indicator.
Version for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/45289
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The AK-47 Scalper EA is fully automated. It employs a strategy of continuously entering Sell Stop orders and will modify them when the price moves against the pending orders.Check if there are any new bar
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