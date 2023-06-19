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Strength Index Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The unique stock arrow indicator "Strength Index Signal" is an indispensable tool for traders,
based on analysis of currency strength. This indicator will help you make informed decisions and increase the probability of successful transactions on the financial markets.
The "Strength Index Signal" is the result of years of experience and expertise of our team of professional traders.
Tortured small print in the terminal? This indicator makes price numbers visible!AK-47 Scalper EA
The AK-47 Scalper EA is fully automated. It employs a strategy of continuously entering Sell Stop orders and will modify them when the price moves against the pending orders.
Calculate DST for USA, EUR, AUD and RUB and the offset time of the broker automatically from the 70's until 2030 - even in the Strategy Tester of MQ.New Concept: Trailing Take Profit
On contrast with Trailing Stop which a stop loss trails price until the price hits the stop loss and the position gets closed in profit, introducing Trailing Take Profit which take profit trails price when a position is in loss and ultimately the position gets closed with loss.