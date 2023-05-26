Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Moving Average-RMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 16035
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Martingale Levels For Money Management
To use martingale money management when a position is in loss and price hits any of specific distances.Equity and Balance as an indicator for MT5
This is a very easy-to-use indicator that displays the changes in Equity and balance of the trading account as it dynamically moves. Particularly useful on the back tester and good for beginners to read this very easy MQL5 code.
Equity-based Position Closure
Explore the implementation of equity-based position closure in your trading bot, where positions are closed automatically when the equity reaches a certain percentage threshold.Check if there are any new bar
The purpose is to check whether new bar are generated This is a class file that can be used as a class or copied to EA or scripts for use