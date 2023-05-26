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Indicators

Moving Average-RMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Xiang He
Xiang He

Xiang He

MT5 automated transactions

No agent, platform, or broker recommendation required
4 codes 11 topics 91 comments
Views:
16035
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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1. RMA Relative Moving Average is a variant of EMA, with a calculation factor of 1/cycle .


2. There is only one input variable, which is the calculation period. If you need to change the line type and color, please select in the Parameters or Color tab


3. After loading, it is as follows:




    Martingale Levels For Money Management Martingale Levels For Money Management

    To use martingale money management when a position is in loss and price hits any of specific distances.

    Equity and Balance as an indicator for MT5 Equity and Balance as an indicator for MT5

    This is a very easy-to-use indicator that displays the changes in Equity and balance of the trading account as it dynamically moves. Particularly useful on the back tester and good for beginners to read this very easy MQL5 code.

    Equity-based Position Closure Equity-based Position Closure

    Explore the implementation of equity-based position closure in your trading bot, where positions are closed automatically when the equity reaches a certain percentage threshold.

    Check if there are any new bar Check if there are any new bar

    The purpose is to check whether new bar are generated This is a class file that can be used as a class or copied to EA or scripts for use