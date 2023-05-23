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Martingale Levels For Money Management - expert for MetaTrader 5
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This EA is a money management algorithm for opening and closing positions and uses martingale with a "multiplier".
- Run EA before opening any positions to get the best result.
- Run "MartingaleEA-5Levels" on any chart.
- "Martingale Mode" should be true.
- Put the name of symbols e.g. EURUSD or GBPUSD.
- Choose a martingale multiplier and put it in "Martingale Volume Multiplier" to multiply a number to the previous volume. For example if you put 2 in this field, and the first position's volume is 1 lot. another position will open with 2 lots volume and third position will open with 4 lots.
- This EA can open max 5 martingale positions so put a number between 1 to 5 in the field of "Number Of Martingale Trading).
- In distances field (distance 1 to distance5), you should put pips or points between each positions to open.
- In the field of "Close all positions when total take profit is" , put a number like 100, and when all martingale positions reach $100, all open positions will be closed.
- In the field of "Close all positions when total stop loss is" , put a number like -500, and when all martingale positions reach -$500, all open positions will be closed.
This is a very easy-to-use indicator that displays the changes in Equity and balance of the trading account as it dynamically moves. Particularly useful on the back tester and good for beginners to read this very easy MQL5 code.Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss and Profit Target Management
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Explore the implementation of equity-based position closure in your trading bot, where positions are closed automatically when the equity reaches a certain percentage threshold.