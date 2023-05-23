This is a very easy-to-use indicator that displays the changes in Equity and balance of the trading account as it dynamically moves. Particularly useful on the back tester and good for beginners to read this very easy MQL5 code.

This code snippet implements a dynamic risk management strategy for existing trades. It focuses on closing trades based on profit or loss thresholds and employs a trailing stop loss to lock in profits as the trade moves favorably. The strategy helps manage risk and enhance profitability in a streamlined manner.