This code is a risk management strategy for an Expert Advisor in MetaTrader that manages existing trades based on the input parameters. It focuses on closing trades when a profit or loss threshold is reached and employs a trailing stop loss to lock in profits as the trade moves in the trader's favor.

Here is a brief explanation of the code:

Necessary header files are included for trade and symbol information classes. Input parameters are defined for risk percentage, profit percentage, and trailing stop points. Global variables are declared for trade and symbol information objects. The OnInit function initializes the symbol information object and checks for errors. The OnDeinit function does nothing in this case. The OnTick function is called every time a new tick is received, and it calls the CheckTrades function. The CheckTrades function iterates through all open positions and checks if the position belongs to the current symbol. If it does, it calculates the current profit and determines whether the profit or loss thresholds have been reached. If either threshold is reached, it closes the position. If neither threshold is reached, the code checks if the position type is a buy or sell order and updates the stop loss level with a trailing stop loss. If the new stop loss level is more favorable than the current stop loss level, the position is modified with the new stop loss level.

This code provides a simple risk management strategy to manage existing trades by adjusting the stop loss level dynamically based on a trailing stop loss and closing trades when profit or loss thresholds are reached.