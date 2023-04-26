Place the file into Services Terminal Folder.

The picture above shows an example of setting up a new sell order with the corresponding comment - 1800 points.

The picture above shows the result of sell order the corresponding comment - 1800 points.

The picture above shows an example of setting up a graphical object of a horizontal line - 450 points.

The picture above shows an example of the result of creating a horizontal line.





To use Real SL Trailing - when you open a trade order in the comment indicate the real stop loss distance in points.

To use Virtual SL Trailing - create horizontal line on same symbol chart then rename it to the name you used before launching the program and in the description of the object indicate the virtual stop loss distance in points.

!!! Be careful !!!

When placing an object on chart use correct SL distance depending on trade direction.

To disable virtual trailing just delete created horizontal line.

To disable real trailing you have to stop this program.

This code is designed to manage only one open position per symbol.

To manage a large number of open positions for a single symbol, you need to edit the code.