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Exponential Commodity Channel Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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An implementation of the Commodity Channel Index using exponential moving averages, instead of simple moving averages as implemented by the its creator, Donald Lambert.
The code uses conditional compilation and will compile on both MQL4 and MQL5. Please note that all my CodeBase publications’ source code are now also available in “Public Projects” tab of MetaEditor under the name “FMIC”.
to display trade history files(.csv) on charts.MoveStoploss
MoveStoploss moves the stoploss as the trade move in your direction at a specific distance. Version 1.1 has automatic trail error fixed.
You learn how to subtract time, insert it manually in a string format, tick counter and see output on comment function.Tick Speed Indicator
This example was created to see how long it takes to reach 100 ticks. So this indicator is a seconds / "centick" (centick = 100 ticks). It helps you trade orders flow.