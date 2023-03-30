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Time Left To New Bar Watch - script for MetaTrader 5

Igor Gerasimov
Igor Gerasimov

Igor Gerasimov

4.5 (4)
14 products 6 codes 5 comments
Views:
7476
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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watch

A simple script that creates a timer in the form of a clock in the main chart window and shows how much time is left until the start of the next bar.

    Information about the ONNX model's inputs and outputs Information about the ONNX model's inputs and outputs

    The script obtains information about the number, types and sizes of input and output tensors in an ONNX model

    Get info about inputs and outputs of onnx-model Get info about inputs and outputs of onnx-model

    Script gets information about input and output tensors of onnx-model, their types and shapes

    send a trade position to telegram channel send a trade position to telegram channel

    hi, this code need your telegram token and telegram chat id . you can make robot by BotFather and then search in google how you can find telegram token and chat id then attach them to this code . now every trade would be signals on your telegram channel.

    Fractal Prices-High Fractal Prices-High

    Returns the price for the most recent fractal high