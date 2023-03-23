Crypto EA for ETH/USD pair.



I trade ETH/USD using a simple system. I'm tired of constantly following the schedule. I missed signals at night, sometimes I missed signals during the day when I went out to eat or on business. To solve this issue, I simply launched this robot on a VPS. Now I always work out all the signals and do not miss the inputs.





The strategy is simple - after touching the Bollinger Band (200) determines the trend. The trade then occurs on the breakout of 55 WMA. Trailing using the same Bollinger.



Traded chart 5 min!







EA uses large TP/SL ratio 30/1 and trailing for catching big profits.

Entry by WMA 55. Trend & Trail by Bolinger Bands 200.

Useful for conservative investments.

Just use VPS and risks as in the screenshots.





Happy Trading!





