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Cryptos_V1 - MetaTrader 4 Expert for ETH - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Crypto EA for ETH/USD pair.
I trade ETH/USD using a simple system. I'm tired of constantly following the schedule. I missed signals at night, sometimes I missed signals during the day when I went out to eat or on business. To solve this issue, I simply launched this robot on a VPS. Now I always work out all the signals and do not miss the inputs.
The strategy is simple - after touching the Bollinger Band (200) determines the trend. The trade then occurs on the breakout of 55 WMA. Trailing using the same Bollinger.
Traded chart 5 min!
EA uses large TP/SL ratio 30/1 and trailing for catching big profits.
Entry by WMA 55. Trend & Trail by Bolinger Bands 200.
Useful for conservative investments.
Just use VPS and risks as in the screenshots.
Happy Trading!
Find what are the highs and the lows that happened the last 60000 msWeighted deviation bands
Weighted deviation bands - metatrader 4 version
This indicator paints the candlestick chart color according to the Elder Impulse SystemRisk Manager EA
This is a simple EA that will buy/sell pullbacks while managing your given risk parameters. You need to decide on a direction, and the EA will do the rest.