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Cryptos_V1 - MetaTrader 4 Expert for ETH - expert for MetaTrader 4

Serhii Zhuravlov
Serhii Zhuravlov

Serhii Zhuravlov

5 (2)
A developer and trader, is passionate about uncommon solutions in the world of trading robots and cryptocurrencies
1 product 1 code 4 comments
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17756
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
TesterGraph.gif (30.04 KB)
Screenshot_1.png (171.17 KB)
Screenshot_2.png (24.96 KB)
photo_2023-03-22_21-46-57.jpg (92.71 KB)
cryptos.mq4 (10.7 KB) view
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Crypto EA for ETH/USD pair.

I trade ETH/USD using a simple system. I'm tired of constantly following the schedule. I missed signals at night, sometimes I missed signals during the day when I went out to eat or on business. To solve this issue, I simply launched this robot on a VPS. Now I always work out all the signals and do not miss the inputs.


The strategy is simple - after touching the Bollinger Band (200) determines the trend. The trade then occurs on the breakout of 55 WMA. Trailing using the same Bollinger.

Traded chart 5 min!

Example of trade

Example of trades

EA uses large TP/SL ratio 30/1 and trailing for catching big profits.

Entry by WMA 55. Trend & Trail by Bolinger Bands 200. 

Useful for conservative investments.

Just use VPS and risks as in the screenshots.


Happy Trading!


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