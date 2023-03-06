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Indicators

Weighted deviation bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
19130
Rating:
(27)
Published:
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Variation of the Bollinger bands but it uses linear weighted average and weighted deviation (see the description of weighted deviation here : Weighted deviation )


Recommendations:
  • Use it as any Bollinger type indicator


Weighted deviation Weighted deviation

Weighted deviation - metatrader 4 version

Pause Trading for X Minutes When Consecutive Losses are N Pause Trading for X Minutes When Consecutive Losses are N

This code will pause the trading for X minutes when there are N consecutive losses happen within Y minutes

oneminuteman oneminuteman

Find what are the highs and the lows that happened the last 60000 ms

Cryptos_V1 - MetaTrader 4 Expert for ETH Cryptos_V1 - MetaTrader 4 Expert for ETH

Crypto EA for ETH/USD pair.