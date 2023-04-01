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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Elder Impulse System Candlestick - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Cryptos_V1 - MetaTrader 4 Expert for ETH
Crypto EA for ETH/USD pair.oneminuteman
Find what are the highs and the lows that happened the last 60000 ms
Risk Manager EA
This is a simple EA that will buy/sell pullbacks while managing your given risk parameters. You need to decide on a direction, and the EA will do the rest.Simple license on account name
Below you can find a super simple method to create a license based on MT4 account name. Place in your init function: CheckLicense(); The stringLower method makes sure the account name is in lowercase. Then you can check this value with the account name you want to check.