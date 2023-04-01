Find what are the highs and the lows that happened the last 60000 ms

This is a simple EA that will buy/sell pullbacks while managing your given risk parameters. You need to decide on a direction, and the EA will do the rest.

Below you can find a super simple method to create a license based on MT4 account name. Place in your init function: CheckLicense(); The stringLower method makes sure the account name is in lowercase. Then you can check this value with the account name you want to check.