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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Weighted deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This weighted deviation is a sort of all linear weighted deviation. It uses linear weighting in all the steps calculated (which makes it different from the built in deviation in a case when linear weighted ma is used in the ma method). It is more responsive than the standard deviation
Recommendations:
- Use it as any deviation indicator
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Convert historical data from M1 to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 and MN, specifying the start date.
Weighted deviation bands
Weighted deviation bands - metatrader 4 versiononeminuteman
Find what are the highs and the lows that happened the last 60000 ms