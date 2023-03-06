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Indicators

Weighted deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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10989
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(11)
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This weighted deviation is a sort of all linear weighted deviation. It uses linear weighting in all the steps calculated (which makes it different from the built in deviation in a case when linear weighted ma is used in the ma method). It is more responsive than the standard deviation


Recommendations:

  • Use it as any deviation indicator


Pause Trading for X Minutes When Consecutive Losses are N Pause Trading for X Minutes When Consecutive Losses are N

This code will pause the trading for X minutes when there are N consecutive losses happen within Y minutes

period_converter_All_kai period_converter_All_kai

Convert historical data from M1 to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 and MN, specifying the start date.

Weighted deviation bands Weighted deviation bands

Weighted deviation bands - metatrader 4 version

oneminuteman oneminuteman

Find what are the highs and the lows that happened the last 60000 ms