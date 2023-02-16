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Hurst Exponent - optimized version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Optimized version of the indicator originally published here : Hurst exponent .
- Please read the original description for details
- the code can be further optimized (by using faster logarithm approximation - that would cause some precision loss - for example and some other code changes), but the gains would not be as "dramatical" as this version is compared to the first version
The function takes two arrays of integers as parameters: "allowedPeriods" and "periodsToCheck". "allowedPeriods" is an array containing all the time periods allowed by the system, while "periodsToCheck" is an array containing the time periods used by the user in the indicator. The function iterates through the elements of the "periodsToCheck" array and checks if each of them is present in the "allowedPeriods" array. If it finds any time period that is not allowed, the function returns "false". If all time periods are allowed, the function returns "true". In short, this function is used to make sure that the time periods used in an indicator are valid and allowed by the system.CLS (ClearScreen)
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