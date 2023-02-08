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Indicators

CLS (ClearScreen) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
41 products 30 codes 5 topics 286 comments
Views:
7351
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Clear.mq5 (2.15 KB) view
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CLS (ClearScreen) delets all object drawn on the chart with key press "C"


Advanced Line Chart Advanced Line Chart

Advanced Line Chart based on Japanese candlesticks.

Highest High fetch Highest High fetch

The code defines a function "RangeHighs" that calculates the highest price of a financial instrument within a specified time range (start and end time). The time range is defined by 4 input parameters (hour and minute of start and end time). The highest price is found using the "CopyHigh" function and stored in an array, from which the maximum value is returned.

Check the time periods used Check the time periods used

The function takes two arrays of integers as parameters: "allowedPeriods" and "periodsToCheck". "allowedPeriods" is an array containing all the time periods allowed by the system, while "periodsToCheck" is an array containing the time periods used by the user in the indicator. The function iterates through the elements of the "periodsToCheck" array and checks if each of them is present in the "allowedPeriods" array. If it finds any time period that is not allowed, the function returns "false". If all time periods are allowed, the function returns "true". In short, this function is used to make sure that the time periods used in an indicator are valid and allowed by the system.

Hurst Exponent - optimized version Hurst Exponent - optimized version

Hurst Exponent - optimized version