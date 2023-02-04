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Advanced Line Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This line tries to reflect the main direction of the trend and it is calculated based on Japanese candlestick data.
If the trend is up, then the line is closer to the high prices of each candle, and vice versa, if the trend is down, then the line is closer to the low prices of each candle.
This is great for plotting various moving averages and can be a good basis for calculating other indicators.
The code defines a function "RangeHighs" that calculates the highest price of a financial instrument within a specified time range (start and end time). The time range is defined by 4 input parameters (hour and minute of start and end time). The highest price is found using the "CopyHigh" function and stored in an array, from which the maximum value is returned.MultiCurrency Template MT5
a Template for Multicurrency system for Metatrader 5
CLS (ClearScreen) delets all object drawn on the chart with key press "C"Check the time periods used
The function takes two arrays of integers as parameters: "allowedPeriods" and "periodsToCheck". "allowedPeriods" is an array containing all the time periods allowed by the system, while "periodsToCheck" is an array containing the time periods used by the user in the indicator. The function iterates through the elements of the "periodsToCheck" array and checks if each of them is present in the "allowedPeriods" array. If it finds any time period that is not allowed, the function returns "false". If all time periods are allowed, the function returns "true". In short, this function is used to make sure that the time periods used in an indicator are valid and allowed by the system.