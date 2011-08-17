Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Simple timer next candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 93940
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A non-invasive candle time that can be positioned next to price or near a corner.
Color, font, size and align (anchor) freely customizable.
Input parameters:
- color lblColor=C'00,66,99'; // Color of the label
- int fontSize=8; // Size of the label font
- ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT pAnchor = ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER; // Anchor of the label a sort of align
- bool nextToPriceOrAnchor = true; // Position near the price close or to Corner
- ENUM_BASE_CORNER pCorner = CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; // Corner position of the label
- string fontFamily = "Tahoma"; // Font family of the label
Variation
This trend indicator shows the current trend direction and moments for closing of the opened position.Fibonacci retracement
The indicator plots the Fibonacci retracement levels for a user-defined number of bars.
Laguerre
Trend strength indicator based on the Laguerre adaptive filter.Karacatica
The indicator generates market entry signals based on the ADX indicator.