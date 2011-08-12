Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Module of Trade Signals, Based on T3 Indicator - library for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6946
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The signals are formed at completed bars. T3 indicator is used as a custom indicator for module of trade signals.
The downward crossover of moving average is a signal to open a long position, the upward crossover of moving average is a signal to open short position.
The following input parameters were used when testing:
- T3Period: 14;
- b_: 70;
- Other input parameters: default;
- Symbol: GBPUSD;
- Lot: 0.1;
- Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop: not used
To use this module of trade signals in MQL5 Wizard, the basedonindicatorexpertsignal.mqh and t3signal.mqh files must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\MySignals. The module uses T3 indicator, the t3.mq5 file must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators. The smoothalgorithms.mqh library must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include.
Trade signals, based on T3 indicator
History backtesing results (01.01.2011, GBPUSD M15):
History backtesting of strategy, based on T3 indicator (GBPUSD, M15)
Hourly:
History backtesting of strategy, based on T3 indicator (GBPUSD, H1)
Daily:
History backtesting of strategy, based on T3 indicator (GBPUSD, Daily)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/447
T3 Moving Average is based on multiple exponential smoothing of price.MAMA
Mesa Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) indicator.
The indicator plots the Fibonacci retracement levels for a user-defined number of bars.Variation
This trend indicator shows the current trend direction and moments for closing of the opened position.