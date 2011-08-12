The signals are formed at completed bars. T3 indicator is used as a custom indicator for module of trade signals.

The downward crossover of moving average is a signal to open a long position, the upward crossover of moving average is a signal to open short position.

The following input parameters were used when testing:

T3Period: 14;

b_: 70;

Other input parameters: default;

Symbol: GBPUSD;

Lot: 0.1;

Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop: not used



To use this module of trade signals in MQL5 Wizard, the basedonindicatorexpertsignal.mqh and t3signal.mqh files must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\MySignals. The module uses T3 indicator, the t3.mq5 file must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators. The smoothalgorithms.mqh library must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include.





History backtesing results (01.01.2011, GBPUSD M15):





History backtesting of strategy, based on T3 indicator (GBPUSD, M15)

Hourly:







History backtesting of strategy, based on T3 indicator (GBPUSD, H1)

Daily:





History backtesting of strategy, based on T3 indicator (GBPUSD, Daily)