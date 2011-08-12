CodeBaseSections
Module of Trade Signals, Based on T3 Indicator - library for MetaTrader 5

Aleksey Sergan
\MQL5\Include\Expert\MySignals\
basedonindicatorexpertsignal.mqh (3.54 KB) view
t3signal.mqh (5.09 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
t3.mq5 (5.55 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP
The signals are formed at completed bars. T3 indicator is used as a custom indicator for module of trade signals.

The downward crossover of moving average is a signal to open a long position, the upward crossover of moving average is a signal to open short position.

The following input parameters were used when testing:

  • T3Period: 14;
  • b_: 70;
  • Other input parameters: default;
  • Symbol: GBPUSD;
  • Lot: 0.1;
  • Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop: not used

To use this module of trade signals in MQL5 Wizard, the basedonindicatorexpertsignal.mqh and t3signal.mqh files must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\MySignals. The module uses T3 indicator, the t3.mq5 file must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators. The smoothalgorithms.mqh library must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include.

T3 indicator - based deals

Trade signals, based on T3 indicator

History backtesing results (01.01.2011, GBPUSD M15):

History backtesting of strategy, based on T3 indicator (GBPUSD, M15)

Hourly:

History backtesting of strategy, based on T3 indicator (GBPUSD, H1)

Daily:

History backtesting of strategy, based on T3 indicator (GBPUSD, Daily)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/447

T3 Moving Average is based on multiple exponential smoothing of price.

Mesa Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) indicator.

The indicator plots the Fibonacci retracement levels for a user-defined number of bars.

This trend indicator shows the current trend direction and moments for closing of the opened position.